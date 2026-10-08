Social media
Home page>News>A model anniversary
News

A model anniversary

<p>MODEL MASTER: Beechworth Telegraph Station model railway guide and Murray Railway Modellers\\u2019 John Harvey with a model layout of the Beechworth railway in the Telegraph Station, where the railway can be seen operating on Thursdays and Sundays. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n
<p>MODEL MASTER: Beechworth Telegraph Station model railway guide and Murray Railway Modellers\\u2019 John Harvey with a model layout of the Beechworth railway in the Telegraph Station, where the railway can be seen operating on Thursdays and Sundays. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n

MODEL MASTER: Beechworth Telegraph Station model railway guide and Murray Railway Modellers’ John Harvey with a model layout of the Beechworth railway in the Telegraph Station, where the railway can be seen operating on Thursdays and Sundays. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg

John Harvey details the engineering marvel behind 150 years of Beechworth railway
By Jamie Kronborg
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Beechworth makes tidy winners

2

Your voice matters - help shape the future of your health service

3

Indigo welcomes new citizens

4

Singers share the stars

5

Indigo grants fund 44 projects

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

New Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre opens at Baarmutha Park

New Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre opens at Baarmutha Park
New Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre opens at Baarmutha Park
Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 9 October, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 9 October, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 9 October, 2026

Digital Editions Archive - Regional Extra

Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 2 October, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 2 October, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 2 October, 2026