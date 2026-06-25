From now until August

YACKANDANDAH MUSEUM: Exhibition: ‘Thank God you’re here nurse’ – How health care came to Yackandandah.’ Commemorates the 1926 opening of the Bush Intermediate Hospital and the events that led to the hospital being established. Runs until August. Opening hours 10.30am to 3.30pm Wed – Sunday. Bank of Victoria building, 21 High St.

Monday 29 June

QUERCUS BEECHWORTH: Free community forum. 5:15pm – 7:30pm. ‘Stronger Together: Family Violence, Safety and Support in our Community’. About safety, awareness, prevention and connection. Facilitated by a special unit from Victoria Police with Quercus Beechworth local partners as well as support services also taking part. Quercus Beechworth Oregon Hall, 26 Ford St.

RSVP by Friday 26 June. Visit https://quercusbeechworth.org.au, email: reception@quercusbeechworth.org.au or phone 0403 865 095.

Tuesday 30 June to Wednesday 8 July

INDIGO SHIRE LIBRARIES: Winter school holiday programs at various days and times from Tuesday 30 June to Wednesday 8 July. Visit www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community/Libraries/Whats-On-at-our-Libraries/Winter-School-Holiday-Program-Indigo-Libraries for information.

Saturday 4 July

BEECHWORTH FARMERS MARKET: 8.30am -12.30pm. Held on the first Saturday of every month. Great variety of fresh, local produce. Craft and food stalls. Located at the Anglican Christ Church, cur of Ford and Church Streets.

Saturday 11 July

CHILTERN COURTHOUSE: 2pm. Chiltern Courthouse committee invites you to a talk on the book ‘Beechworth’s Telegraph by local morsecodian Leo Nette. The telegraph had a significant impact on the goldfields and Australia. 58 Main Street. Afternoon tea supplied. Gold Coin donation appreciated. Bookings: Lois Hotson 0457 262 358 or email: hotson@westnet.com.au