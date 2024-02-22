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Producers welcome biosecurity levy changes, but more needed

<p>LEVY WORRY: Cattle producer Loretta Carroll has welcomed some of the proposed changes to the biosecurity levy, but said more changes needed.</p>\\n
<p>LEVY WORRY: Cattle producer Loretta Carroll has welcomed some of the proposed changes to the biosecurity levy, but said more changes needed.</p>\\n

LEVY WORRY: Cattle producer Loretta Carroll has welcomed some of the proposed changes to the biosecurity levy, but said more changes needed.

Cattle producers welcome biosecurity levy changes, but more needed
Leah Anderson-Byrne
February 22, 2024 • 01:00
Updated, June 23, 2026 • 01:45
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