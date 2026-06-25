Viv Burnett was born in Melbourne and moved to the Chiltern Valley in 1980.

What did you do workwise?

I came to the Chiltern area in 1980 to take up a position with the then Department of Agriculture at the Rutherglen Research Institute. I was employed as a technical assistant but worked to become a research scientist in agronomy.

What did you love about your work?

I studied plant sciences and horticulture so working with crop and pasture plants was very interesting for me. I also learnt about scientific methods and the need to publish results of research. I enjoyed writing up the results of research and seeing that research published in scientific journals.

What do you do in the community?

I currently have three volunteer roles. I am the co-chairperson of the Chiltern Athenaeum Museum. I am secretary/treasurer of the Chiltern Valley Recreation Reserve Committee of Management. I sing with the Chiltern Singers. I volunteer because I like to contribute to my community, meet other people and learn.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Many cultural and historic attractions are staffed by volunteers. There is an expectation that these places are open to visitors every day, as people’s work and recreation patterns change. Sometimes it is hard to find people that are willing to commit to volunteering in their community. So, I think that any incentive that local or state government, or the town itself, can provide to encourage volunteerism, would be beneficial.

What would you do to solve, change or improve that situation?

I would offer half price car registration for people who volunteered in their community, or who were willing to travel from a larger town to a smaller town in order to volunteer.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Climate Change. As a research scientist working in agriculture, I saw the effects of increasingly variable rainfall and temperature on crop and pasture production. It is imperative that we do whatever we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement climate friendly alternatives.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would like to meet Mary Gaunt. Mary Gaunt was born in Chiltern in 1861 and was an inspiring colonial woman. She was the first woman to attend the University of Melbourne, wrote many books and travelled extensively in China, India and other parts of the world as a solo traveller. I would show Mary the town of Chiltern and how it prospers and invite her to give a presentation on her travels.

What book are you reading?

I am reading a biography of Jane Austen. I enjoy historical novels and biographies, especially about women writers. Jane Austen was born in 1775 and died in 1815. Austen is best known for her six novels including Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park, Emma, Northanger Abbey and Persuasion. Her novels focus on women, and she developed complex and entertaining characters that befitted the times in which she lived. Her novels have been made into movies or TV series.