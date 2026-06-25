A cohort of dedicated land lovers dug in on Sunday to place a variety of plants near Frog Pond around the Upper Spring Creek in Beechworth helping to revegetate the area.

Beechworth Landcare's president Russell James said the project originally began with some locals removing blackberry and old pine trees with the help of Parks Victoria.

“It was a degraded area about 20 years ago,” he said.

“The Landcare group has been doing this for around the last four years or more and we now have a Landcare grant from the state government to plant trees here.”

Mr James said around $12,000 had been received from Land Care Victoria for this financial year with other grants over the last few years as well.

“This is a pretty big grant for us and is providing around 500 plants, which are being used at a number of the sites around town," he said.

“We've also been lucky to receive some money from Indigo Shire Council that has also helped purchase another 500 plants.

“This year, we're trying to add 200 seedlings to this site."

Mr James said among a range of natives such as banksia, eucalypts and some smaller flowering shrubs had been planted on Sunday.

“They’re good varieties to attract birds and pollinators such as bees,” he said.

The president said Spring Creek revegetation is one of five active projects around town being undertaken by the Landcare group.

"Projects included the Bush Botanic Gardens, the Glades near Lake Sambell Beach, the Clay Banks on the other side of the lake along Lower Stanley Road, and along the rail trail at Mellish Street on the other side of town,” Mr James said.

“We've done some weed control too.

“What we’re doing is about helping restore some of the local biodiversity and good for the birds and bees.

“We're all learning about the local environment learning a lot about native plants and animals, and how they interact.

“It’s also good socially for our members getting together on projects and we have a lot of fun.”

Mr James said the Landcare group welcomes people to join the group.

“We're always happy to get people coming along to help us plant as well," he said.

The group can be contacted by email at secretary.buls@gmail.com or on Facebook by searching for Beechworth Landcare.