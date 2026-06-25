The Indigo Shire community is encouraged to have their say on local policing through the annual Victoria Police Community Sentiment Survey.

The survey operates for the duration of June and is used to inform police about the issues that matter most to their community.

The information gained from the survey was critical in helping local police maintain trust and confidence with the community.

It invites Victorians to tell police about their key safety concerns, how and when they want to interact with police, and where police can focus efforts to prevent and deter crime.

Last year more than 7600 survey responses were received.

Previous issues identified by the community through recent surveys have included safety of property and possessions, drugs and alcohol and road safety.

People can participate in the survey via this link: https://bit.ly/4uw9KUG or scanning the QR code attached.