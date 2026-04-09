Andrew Gosden was born in Glenelg, South Australia and moved to Beechworth a decade ago with his wife Kathleen.

What did you do workwise?

I completed a motor mechanic apprenticeship with the South Australian Government motor garage in Adelaide after leaving school in 1977. I continued to work as a mechanic for several years before deciding to return to secondary school to complete year 12. I then went on to obtain a degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Management from Roseworthy Agricultural College in South Australia. This started my career in environmental and land management which lasted for over 25 years.

I now help as a casual bus driver for the school bus runs in Indigo Shire. I really enjoy this job meeting teachers, parents and students. In my first career I was the mechanic repairing the government's school buses and in retirement I’m driving school buses in a beautiful part of Victoria.

What led you to your role/career?

My parents were keen bird watchers and passionate about native plants and as a child we would often spend time watching birds and going on short bush walks. I can remember using binoculars to spot birds when I was about six years old and then looking up reference books to identify them. These early experiences gave me an understanding and appreciation of the Australian landscape and how easily it can be damaged. When I returned to complete year 12, I enrolled in art as one of my subjects. It was through my artwork that I realised I had a keen interest to further a career in environmental management as my artwork featured or focussed on natural and environmental issues and subject matter.

What did you love about your work?

Meeting and working with community groups and helping them to protect and enhance their local area. The range of work and the constant learning was brilliant. I especially liked meeting with farmers and working with them on their properties. Having grown up in the city I felt very fortunate to have a career mainly in rural areas of Australia.

What do you do in the community?

I recently joined the Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club and am on the social committee helping with the upcoming ‘Drive Back in Time’ event. I am also part of a bike riding network for older people and assist with organising group rides to explore rail trails and back roads in the shire and further afield. We love exploring the rail trail networks in our region.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

There is a huge opportunity to create and safely connect the Gorge Road to the rail trail network for bike riders and walkers. Presently there is no dedicated safe link via a bike lane or trail, or a sealed footpath.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Apart from the current wars and conflicts I am concerned with global warming and worldwide habitat loss.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would love to meet English actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter Sir Michael Palin and ask him to make a travel documentary on Indigo Shire. I would love to know what environments, buildings, stories and people he would feature in the documentary.

What book are you reading?

Reading two books – ‘Billy Brown, I'll Tell Your Mother’ by Billy Brown and ‘The Boy from Boomerang Crescent’ by Eddie Betts.