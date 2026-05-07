Samantha Gatty was born in Victoria’s East Gippsland city of Bairnsdale, lived in NSW for a while and moved to Beechworth 23 years ago.

“My 15-year-old daughter has grown up here and we love it,” she said.

What do you do workwise?

I work a few days a week at Beechworth Mitre 10 with amazing management and team, and I’m studying a Diploma of Nursing at TAFE full time.

What led you to your role/career?

I decided that now my daughter is getting older it was time to look for a career that I would enjoy (nursing). In the past I have worked in retail, hospitality, schools, supervisor roles, ran my own business but hadn’t found something that truly clicked.

What do you love about your work?

For Mitre 10 – the sense of community with both my colleagues and the customers. There is always someone that comes in for a chat and being able to solve some problems is always rewarding.

What do you do in the community?

I have spent most of my adult life volunteering in various places in Beechworth. In 2020, I joined the Beechworth VICSES Unit and haven’t looked back. I have met and volunteered alongside some inspiring people. In October 2025 I became the unit controller.

I volunteer my time to give back to this amazing community and enjoy the physical aspects of the role.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Housing availability is one issue I have found that impact so many. Particularly the availability of rental properties. I have known many that have had to leave the area and work elsewhere because they couldn’t secure reliable accommodation.

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

I don’t have an answer to solve the problem, but I would like to see more availability for those who choose to work in the area.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Loneliness and social isolation. As societies change, more people live alone, work remotely, move away from family, or have fewer close relationships. Technology, while helpful, can sometimes reduce real face-to-face interaction, making people feel more disconnected.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

English business magnate and co-founder of the Virgin Group in 1970, Sir Richard Branson. I have always wanted to have a conversation with him. I would show him amazing walking tracks around Beechworth, Woolshed Falls and our wonderful panoramic views. The nature around here is beautiful to see by so many walks. Even jogging around the gorge is a sight to see.

What book are you reading?

“The Alchemist’ by Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho (for the third time) and ‘The Let Them Theory’ by American author Mel Robbins. I love reading in my spare time and am always looking for books to either improve myself or just relax.