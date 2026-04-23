Karen Keegan was born in Roma, Queensland. A staunch Queensland State of Origin supporter, she moved to Osbornes Flat not far from Yackandandah on a 13 acre property in September 2004.

“I love where I live and love my garden and surrounds, especially in autumn when we are gifted with the most glorious change of season,” she said.

What did you do workwise?

I served 24 years in the Army in the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Army on a Friday and started at Monash University to study law on the Monday. Loved my transition from the Army to being a mature age law student. I took a short break from the law profession to complete three years as Cathy McGowan’s Chief of Staff in her first term as the Independent MP for Indi.

What brought you to your role/career?

I joined the Army when I was 18 and did not know at the time just how beneficial military service would be for me, both financially and professionally. After my military service, I obtained my law degree and commenced working as a criminal and family lawyer, both in private practice and in the community legal sector.

What did you love about your work?

Always the people I worked with and the people I was able to help. My life has been enriched with the friendships that I have forged in the military and the law. I actively mentored staff in both environments and was delighted to see their successes and promotions as they moved on.

What do you do in the community?

I have served on the board at Yackandandah Community Development Company (known as YCDCo) - an unlisted public company, owned by more than 650 shareholders in the community, at Legacy in Albury and at Yackandandah Health. I chaired the Yackandandah Community Centre for several years and am currently on the Yackandandah Public Hall and Court House committees. After so many years moving around in the military, settling in Osbornes Flat has allowed me to become part of my community and volunteering is my way of giving back to those around me.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

A lack of affordable rental accommodation impacts on workers who want to work and live locally.

What would you do to solve change, improve that situation?

Seek local community and council support to lobby the state government for improved local housing opportunities.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Sadly, the conflict in the Middle East. A fabricated conflict at the whim of ignorant men, without any regard to the rule of law.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would love to show American singer, songwriter, and musician Bruce Springsteen around Yack, and then finish with some music at the bottom pub.

What book are you reading?

‘Restless Dolly Maunder’ by Australian author Kate Grenville for the book club.