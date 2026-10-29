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Indigo Interview: A rewarding teaching career

<p>TEACHING PASSION: Rutherglen\\u2019s Mark Nesbitt loved teaching and working with students to help them improve their knowledge of maths as well as help them reach the goals they had set themselves. </p>\\n
<p>TEACHING PASSION: Rutherglen\\u2019s Mark Nesbitt loved teaching and working with students to help them improve their knowledge of maths as well as help them reach the goals they had set themselves. </p>\\n

TEACHING PASSION: Rutherglen’s Mark Nesbitt loved teaching and working with students to help them improve their knowledge of maths as well as help them reach the goals they had set themselves.

Mark Nesbitt grew up in Chiltern, returned to the area and has lived in Rutherglen since 1991
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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