Indigo Interview: A love of discovering and telling stories

Louise Vogt was born in Adelaide but moved to Sydney with her family when young and shifted to Beechworth with her husband in 2018. What do you do workwise? I’m currently wearing a few hats. I’m executive officer for the Beechworth Vignerons Association, secretary for both Rutherglen Wine Show and North East Victorian Wine Challenge, and tourism communications officer for Towong Shire. I landed in the wine industry and absolutely love it after moving to Beechworth as well as the people, the region, the wines. More recently, adding tourism to the mix has given me the chance to travel around and discover even more of North East Victoria. What led you to your role/career? I studied communications at university and loved it so much I stayed on to do a Masters. With journalism and PR as the bulk of the course, it ended up being a great foundation for pretty much everything that came afterwards. I started in sales, moved into regional management and leading teams. I loved the challenge and was always pushing for the next thing. What do you love about your work? For me, it’s really about the people. I’m naturally curious and I love meeting people, hearing their stories and finding out what makes them tick. I also really enjoy understanding what someone is trying to achieve and working out how I can help. In wine, I get to work with some incredibly passionate people who genuinely care about what they do, the wines they make and the region they’re part of. I love being able to support them, help tell their stories and find ways to bring the industry together. Tourism gives me the opportunity to explore even more of North East Victoria. I get to meet the people behind the businesses, places and experiences that visitors ultimately fall in love with. There’s usually a great story behind what they’re doing, and I love discovering those stories and helping more people find them. I think that’s probably what I enjoy most across all my roles. No two days or conversations are quite the same, and I’m constantly meeting people, learning something new and discovering more about this fabulous part of the world. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? If we could somehow solve the ongoing community issue of whose dog is loose, whose dog is barking and whether anyone knows who it belongs to, I think we’d be well on our way to solving most of Beechworth’s problems. Imagine what the Beechworth Community Facebook page could turn its attention to then. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? David Attenborough immediately springs to mind. I’d take him around the Gorge, out to Lake Kerferd, Woolshed Falls, and surrounding bush and show him the most beautiful natural parts of the area. I’d love to find a koala in the wild for him, although I suspect he’s probably seen a few. I still get a thrill every time I spot a koala, an echidna, a blue-tongue lizard, a wombat & the list goes on. The fact that I get to live here and see these things all the time still feels special. What book are you reading? The autobiography of Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards called ‘Life’. I’m not normally much of an autobiography reader, but I’m loving hearing about how he recounts some of his wilder moments. It’s quite a ride.