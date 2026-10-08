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Indigo Interview: A love of discovering and telling stories

<p>GREAT MOVE: Beechworth\\u2019s Louise Vogt loves living in the town, her roles in the local wine industry and tourism in discovering more of the region.</p>\\n
<p>GREAT MOVE: Beechworth\\u2019s Louise Vogt loves living in the town, her roles in the local wine industry and tourism in discovering more of the region.</p>\\n

GREAT MOVE: Beechworth’s Louise Vogt loves living in the town, her roles in the local wine industry and tourism in discovering more of the region.

Louise Vogt was born in Adelaide and has lived in Beechworth for the last eight years
Coral Cooksley
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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