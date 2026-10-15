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Indigo Interview: A love of drawing and painting

<p>CREATIVE: Local artist Patricia Doughty with a painting \\u2018Lockdown\\u2019 in oil on canvas with the work in her exhibition running at The Stables in Beechworth this month. </p>\\n
<p>CREATIVE: Local artist Patricia Doughty with a painting \\u2018Lockdown\\u2019 in oil on canvas with the work in her exhibition running at The Stables in Beechworth this month. </p>\\n

CREATIVE: Local artist Patricia Doughty with a painting ‘Lockdown’ in oil on canvas with the work in her exhibition running at The Stables in Beechworth this month.

Sydney-born Patricia Doughty divides her time living between Sydney and Beechworth
Coral Cooksley
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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