Indigo Interview: A rewarding career in education

Steve Woodburne was born in Belfast, Ireland and has lived in Australia for 67 years. He and his wife have lived in Chiltern for 47 years. What did you do workwise? I trained as a primary teacher, then undertook further study in special education. I worked as a consultant in schools throughout North Eastern Victoria and returned to classroom teaching in the 1980s. I spent the last 12 years of my teaching career as a principal in Wangaratta. What led you to your role or career? It became an idea in my final year of high school. I also considered joining the army or being a pharmacist but once I started training and working in schools I knew I had made the right choice. What did you love about your work? What I loved about my job changed over the years. In my first year of teaching, I taught in a one teacher school. At the end of the first term, I realised I could teach and manage the school. This was very affirming. As I gained experience, I loved it when you saw children progress. When they mastered a difficult task, it was as if a light went on in their eyes. When I became a school principal, my job was to ensure that scarce resources were always focused on the children’s needs. Having said that, the most important assets a school has are the teachers and children. As a leader I believe I helped the teachers and children to flourish. What do you do in the community? I am a longstanding member of the Lions Club of Chiltern. We aim to support individuals and groups in the Chiltern, Barnawartha and Springhurst districts. We also support charities and foundations in the wider Australian community. The club has two longstanding activities: the Chiltern Grapevine Newsletter, published fortnightly for over 50 years and the film society FLICS. I have been closely involved with both enterprises. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? Easier access to government and medical services. Many of these services have a website as the first point of contact. There is an assumption of a level of digital literacy and access, that not everyone has. This is a recipe for alienation. It is especially for some older Australians. What would you do to solve change or improve that situation? There needs to be an increase in the number of people who are the first point of contact for their services. I believe parliamentarians should spend more time embedded in their electorates. They would gain greater insight to the lives and issues affecting the people they represent. What do you see as one of the most important current world issues? Anger and misinformation have replaced diplomacy and data in the resolution of complex issues. Belligerence and ignorance seem to be thriving. Our society needs to work more constructively. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? They say never meet your heroes, so with that disclaimer in mind, I’d like to meet former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The skills he seemed to display, in bringing disparate views together, then progressing towards a common goal, would be invaluable today. The natural beauty of our shire is the standout. At this time of year, I’m sure he would enjoy seeing the postcard views in any direction. What book are you reading? “The Greatest Nobodies of History” by Adrian Bliss. Great moments in history, retold and reimagined by the least powerful person in the room. A quirky delight.