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Indigo Interview: A rewarding career in education

<p>COMMUNITY-FOCUSED: Chiltern\\u2019s Steve Woodburne is a longstanding member of the Lions Club of Chiltern with the club supporting local individuals and groups as well as charities and foundations in the wider Australian community. </p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY-FOCUSED: Chiltern\\u2019s Steve Woodburne is a longstanding member of the Lions Club of Chiltern with the club supporting local individuals and groups as well as charities and foundations in the wider Australian community. </p>\\n

COMMUNITY-FOCUSED: Chiltern’s Steve Woodburne is a longstanding member of the Lions Club of Chiltern with the club supporting local individuals and groups as well as charities and foundations in the wider Australian community.

Steve Woodburne was born in Belfast, Ireland and has lived for the last 47 years in Chiltern
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 05:00

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