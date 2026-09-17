Indigo Interview: Volunteering a way of giving back

Susan Plath was born in Bundaberg, Queensland, and moved to Melbourne in 2001. She relocated to Bright in 2018, and then shifted to Beechworth in mid-2020. “It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Susan said. What do you do workwise? Right now, I’m enjoying some time off from my career. After more than 30 years in the corporate world, it feels very strange to have an open calendar, and no meetings. I’m loving the chance to slow down, reset, and do whatever I feel like each day. What brought you to your role/career? My career took shape when I moved to Melbourne and started out as a project manager. Over the years, I worked across some familiar organisations such as Bupa, Medibank Private, BreastScreen Victoria, Orica, AustralianSuper, Albury Wodonga Health, and I spent some time as CEO of Beechworth Health Service. I’ve always been drawn to health care because of the sense of purpose it brings to my work, and it makes a real difference to people’s lives. What do you love about your work? I’ve always loved the leadership side of my work. Having strong teams, creating a positive culture, and helping people feel supported and to also see them grow their own careers. I also enjoy the problem solving that comes with complex organisations. There’s something very satisfying about finding a solution to a challenge. What do you do in the community? I volunteer on the Committee of Management at Beechworth Montessori School where I hold the position of treasurer. I decided to move to Beechworth so my daughter could attend this school, and volunteering is my way of giving back. It’s such a warm, nurturing environment for our kids, so I’m more than happy to help support it. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? Beechworth is attracting more families every year, which means we need to keep planning for the future of our local education. Strong, stable schooling options are essential for a growing community. And on a lighter note, I’d love to see proper footpaths around town one day. What would you do to improve that situation? I’d love to see more coordinated planning and collaboration between our schools, council, and community groups. Good governance, modern facilities, supporting staff, and having strong parent engagement all help create stability and confidence within our community. What do you see as one of the important current world issues? There’s a lot happening around the world at the moment. Ongoing conflicts, political instability, and many communities across the globe facing so much tragedy and uncertainty. It really makes me appreciate how fortunate we all are to live where we live. Beechworth is a place where life feels safe, and connected, and we should never take that for granted. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? The great MotoGP legend, Valentino Rossi. I’d take him through our riding roads around Stanley, and some of the Yackandandah backroads. And because he’s Italian, a pit stop at Indigo Vineyards, and then a pizza at Bridge Road Brewers would be on the cards. What book are you reading? “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel. There’s a great line in the book “the highest form of wealth is the ability to wake up every morning and say I can do whatever I want today.”