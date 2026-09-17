Social media
Home page>News>Indigo Interview: Volunt...
News

Indigo Interview: Volunteering a way of giving back

<p>TAKING A BREAK: Beechworth\\u2019s Susan Plath is enjoying some time off after 30 years working in the corporate world. </p>\\n
<p>TAKING A BREAK: Beechworth\\u2019s Susan Plath is enjoying some time off after 30 years working in the corporate world. </p>\\n

TAKING A BREAK: Beechworth’s Susan Plath is enjoying some time off after 30 years working in the corporate world.

Susan Plath has lived in Beechworth since mid-2020 after living in Melbourne, then Bright
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Children’s creative art program takes off

2

Chasing platypus: survey of the Ovens catchment begins

3

Help shape the future of your health service this spring

4

New creatives group to put local artwork on show

5

Students bring wonderland to life

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

New Stanley stage set to engage

New Stanley stage set to engage
New Stanley stage set to engage
News

Community bank celebrates milestone birthday

Community bank celebrates milestone birthday
Community bank celebrates milestone birthday
News

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines
Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines
News

New creatives group to put local artwork on show

New creatives group to put local artwork on show
New creatives group to put local artwork on show