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Indigo Interview: A love of being creative

<p>ARTISTIC: Yackandandah\\u2019s Lynne Davies discovered her passion for portraiture in a ceramics course when encouraged to draw and sculpt, and teaches drawing at Indigo U3A. Photographed in her studio.</p>\\n
<p>ARTISTIC: Yackandandah\\u2019s Lynne Davies discovered her passion for portraiture in a ceramics course when encouraged to draw and sculpt, and teaches drawing at Indigo U3A. Photographed in her studio.</p>\\n

ARTISTIC: Yackandandah’s Lynne Davies discovered her passion for portraiture in a ceramics course when encouraged to draw and sculpt, and teaches drawing at Indigo U3A. Photographed in her studio.

Lynne Davies grew up in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, and has lived in Yackandandah since 2019
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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