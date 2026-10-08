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Make Ride2work day an everyday healthy habit

<p>ON YOUR BIKE: RoadSafe North East are encouraging the community to rise to work on 14 October, like Yarrunga Primary School teacher Riley Minns (pictured). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>ON YOUR BIKE: RoadSafe North East are encouraging the community to rise to work on 14 October, like Yarrunga Primary School teacher Riley Minns (pictured). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

ON YOUR BIKE: RoadSafe North East are encouraging the community to rise to work on 14 October, like Yarrunga Primary School teacher Riley Minns (pictured). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

RoadSafe North East encourage cyclists new and old to take their bike to work next Wednesday
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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