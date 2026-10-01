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$3M sought to help support men's sheds

<p>ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Victorian Men\\'s Shed Association is seeking political parties to commit to $3 million annual funding to support men\\'s sheds in the state.</p>\\n
<p>ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Victorian Men\\'s Shed Association is seeking political parties to commit to $3 million annual funding to support men\\'s sheds in the state.</p>\\n

ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Victorian Men's Shed Association is seeking political parties to commit to $3 million annual funding to support men's sheds in the state.

Wangaratta Men's Shed could all benefit from election campaign
Jeff Zeuschner
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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