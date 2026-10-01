Haines opens $150,000 grants program

Organisations and local governments in the federal electorate of Indi are being invited to submit an expression of interest to share in $150,000 in funding under the latest round of the Stronger Communities Programme. Independent Federal MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines said the grants were an opportunity to support practical projects that make a difference in local communities. “Local organisations know what their communities need," she said. "These grants can help turn their good ideas into projects that improve the places where people live, work and volunteer. “I’ve seen the difference these grants can make, from upgrades to community halls and sporting facilities to projects that improve access and bring people together." Previous rounds of the programme have funded upgrades to female amenities, improved disability accessibility at the Wangaratta baseball/softball sports club and improved energy efficiency at the Osbornes Flat Hall. Grants of between $2500 and $20,000 are available, with up to 20 projects to be funded in Indi. Expressions of Interest will be assessed by a community consultation committee before successful organisations are invited to submit a full application to the Australian government. Expressions of Interest must be submitted by 5pm on 30 October 2026. More information and EOI details are available at helenhaines.org/grants.