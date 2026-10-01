Social media
Home page>News>What’s On
News

What’s On

<p>ROCKING WEEKEND: Chiltern is set to swing this weekend with rock \\u2018n roll for the town\\u2019s \\u2018Back to the 1950s\\u2019 fun event marking its second year.</p>\\n
<p>ROCKING WEEKEND: Chiltern is set to swing this weekend with rock \\u2018n roll for the town\\u2019s \\u2018Back to the 1950s\\u2019 fun event marking its second year.</p>\\n

ROCKING WEEKEND: Chiltern is set to swing this weekend with rock ‘n roll for the town’s ‘Back to the 1950s’ fun event marking its second year.

What’s On across the Indigo Shire
Coral Cooksley
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

$3M sought to help support men's sheds

2

Haines opens $150,000 grants program

3

Get to know your town at Beechworth Welcome Expo

4

Discussing the soundtrack to your life

5

Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Discussing the soundtrack to your life

Discussing the soundtrack to your life
Discussing the soundtrack to your life
News

Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning

Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning
Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning
Sport

Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown

Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown
Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown
Emergency Services

P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend

P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend
P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend