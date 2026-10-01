Friday 2 October (today) – last chance to register BEECHWORTH TOWN GARAGE SALE: 10 October. Registration cut-off 2 October. Contact Julie by email at julzw64@gmail.com. Cost: $25 per house. Funds raised from registrations donated to the Beechworth Salvation Army. CFA NORTH EAST COMMUNITY SAFETY: 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Free event. Landcare and CFA Community Safety are hosting a FREE Landscaping for Bushfire information session for the communities of Yackandandah, Wooragee, Beechworth and surrounding areas. Yackandandah Hall, 36 High Street. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/landscaping-for-bushfire-yackandandah for more information and to register. From now until 11 October ART EXHIBITION: ‘Inspired by Nature: A Gift of Flow.’ New solo exhibition by Bronwen Martin. Runs on Saturdays 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am – 2pm or by appointment until 11 October. Stable Studios, 58b Ford Street Beechworth. INDIGO SHIRE CREATIVES: ‘Red Shed’ inaugural art exhibition. Showcase of local artist works for two weeks between 10am to 3pm on Thursday to Sundays. The Red Shed is adjacent Ritchie’s IGA supermarket carpark, 17 Phillips Lane, Beechworth. Saturday 3 October - tomorrow BEECHWORTH FARMERS MARKET: 8.30am -12.30pm. Held on the first Saturday of every month. Great variety of fresh, local produce. Craft and food stalls. Located at the Anglican Christ Church, cnr of Ford and Church Streets. QUERCUS BEECHWORTH REPAIR CAFE: 10am – 12pm. Have items repaired and learn a new skill. Volunteer repairers inspire and advise as well as repair. Or you can just visit for a cuppa and chat. Oregon Hall, 26-30 Ford St, Beechworth. BACK TO THE 1950s: Celebrating all things music, fashion, food, movies and vehicles. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Back-to-the-1950s-61587568839126/ for more information about the 2 -4 October event program and Chiltern Tourism and Development at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/chiltern50sfestival/events?page=1 to book for the three ticketed events. Sunday 4 October RUTHERGLEN HISTORICAL SOCIETY. 11am to 3pm. Open Day Garden Fundraiser. Gold coin entry. 69 Barkly Street, Rutherglen. STABLE STUDIOS: 3pm – 7pm. ‘Sunset at the Stables.’ Local artisans and makers, speciality food producers, bespoke beverages, live entertainment and more. 58b Ford Street, Beechworth. Tuesday 6 October SENIOR CITIZENS FESTIVAL: 9.30am – 11.30am. Free event. Beechworth Senior Citizens Club ‘Come and Try’. table tennis and Line dancing as well as BEAT Gentle Exercises and BEAT Qigong. Line dancing 10.30am. 1A Harper Avenue. Saturday 10 October INDIGO REGEN: 1.30pm – 5pm. Free event. Launch of The Adaptation Game off at 1.30 pm. Doors open 1.15pm. Registrations essential. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/the-launch-of-the-adaptation to register. Beechworth Town Hall. 103 Ford Street. CHILTERN ATHENAEUM. 2pm. Presentation on the great Australian portrait painter Hugh Ramsay on his time spent at “Burrabunnia” at Barnawartha. Afternoon tea provided $15/head. Limited seats. Funds go to athenaeum’s upkeep. Email info@chilternathenaeum.com.au for tickets. 57 Conness Street, Chiltern.