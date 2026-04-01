Sharon Gray was born in Wangaratta and later moved to Melbourne where she lived for 20 years.

“This was to complete my Bachelor of Arts, majoring in psychology and then went on to complete my Social Work degree,” she said.

“I stayed longer to appreciate the Melbourne vibe and opportunities. I moved back to the North East in 2010 and settled in Beechworth shortly after.

What do you do workwise?

I am a qualified social worker and am working as a disability support worker. I cover Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla.

What led you to your role/career?

I am passionate about preserving human rights and supporting people experiencing disability to have the most fulfilling lives as possible. I consider myself to be open and supportive to a wide range of individuals.

What do you love about your work?

I love seeing people thrive and achieve their goals. I am a great problem solver and l am always committed to find ways to help people. I am very patient and aware of the importance of addressing barriers and discrimination that people may face. Building self-esteem and confidence is at the core of my work.

What do you do in the community?

I have been very active in the campaign to restore and keep our historical carriages in Beechworth. I think this is a very important issue given that Beechworth is a historical town. My hope is that indigo Shire Council will be able to provide a suitable venue to store the carriages, with community access.

I am also involved in the Beechworth Theatre Company. Our next performance is 'The Importance of Being Earnest' to be held in May.

I’m part of the group that dresses up in period costume for special events. It is such a delight to see the reaction from the community and tourists in seeing us. It brings so much joy.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

The dispersion of the historical carriages in Beechworth to different parts of Victoria is very concerning. We need to keep these very important assets in Beechworth. This is where they belong. They have been hidden away for too long and now we hear that they will be taken out of Beechworth. Both locals and tourists will be impacted by this decision.

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

A commitment from Indigo Shire Council to find an appropriate venue to store the carriages would be a great start. There has been a huge amount of community support to make this happen. Funding needs to extend beyond bicycle tracks.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

The petrol crisis is something that affects everybody. The future doesn't look great. Many people are affected. It will be difficult to drive to work. The ripple effect will see groceries, dining out and general living expenses to become unaffordable.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would like for Nick Cave to come to Beechworth. He is an amazing musician and poet. He grew up in the North East in Wangaratta and went to Wangaratta High School, the same as me. He has had tragedy in his life but has battled on.

What book are you reading?

‘The Happiest Refugee' by Anh Do. An amazing person, who is also a great artist. He shows what is possible in the face of adversity.