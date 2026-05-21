The historical 12.5-tonne Crossley engine roared into life at the Beechworth’s Drive Back in Time’ hosted by the local motor club on 2 May.

Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club members Linton Schier and Rod Clark set the giant into action for interested event goers to learn about its history.

“It was installed at the Zwar Tannery in 1936 to replace an earlier engine,’ Mr Schier said.

Mr Schier said the engine is started up around two or three times a year for special events as well as for motoring clubs visiting the town.

“It’s exciting to start the engine up again and have it running,” he said.

“There's a little preparation of around 15 minutes beforehand to get it ready to start by building up air pressure as well as lubrication."

Imported by Zwar Brothers’ Beechworth tannery, the seven-cylinder monster powered the business for 10 years.

Excess electricity generated the town's first electricity supply over that time for street lights until electricity was distributed to Beechworth shortly after World War II.

A Rotary Beechworth foundation member and former Everton farmer, the late Charles Mason, had 14 years ago suggested the engine be restored as the Rotary Club’s 40th anniversary project.

The engine had been rusting away in an old railway goods shed.

The project became a joint venture with the Beechworth Rotary Club and Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club with Indigo Shire Council assistance.

The engine maintained by the Motor Club is housed in a purpose-built shed located at the corner of Albert Road and Railway Avenue.