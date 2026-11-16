Local North East CFA officials are urging landowners and residents to remain vigilant with recent burn-off activities to ensure their properties are prepared as the Fire Danger Period (FDP) approaches across the region.

All of Alpine Shire, together with the alpine resorts of Falls Creek and Mt Hotham, as well as Towong, Wodonga and Indigo municipalities will move into the declared Fire Danger Period (FDP) from 1am on Monday 23 November, as will Benalla, Wangaratta and Mansfield.

The FDP commenced in Moira, Strathbogie and north west Indigo Shire on Monday this week.

Steve Contessa, CFA assistant chief fire officer for District 24, said there has been some very advanced curing of dryland grasses and pastures over the last few days and that is expected to continue, increasing the fire danger risk.

"Grasslands present a significant challenge with abundant growth," he said.

"The immediate risk is grass fires...they'll be a challenge for us due to extreme grass loads and could pose significant danger with the right wind and conditions."

Mr Constessa urged landowners to have their summer fire safety preparations for properties and homes in place, and ensure they take all the necessary precautions if looking to burn-off prior to the FDP coming into force.

Those conducting burn-offs should notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website (www.firepermits.vic.gov.au), or by calling 1800 668 511.

No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.

CFA officials are reminding landowners that burn-off piles can continue to smoulder for weeks or even months after they are lit and may reignite under hot, dry and windy conditions.

Residents should ensure all burn-offs are fully extinguished with water, particularly as fire restrictions begin to take effect.

During the FDP, operators of self-propelled machinery with heat engines, including tractors, slashers, harvesters, excavators and earthmoving equipment, must carry the prescribed firefighting equipment when operating near grass, crops or dry vegetation.

This includes a working water fire extinguisher or knapsack spray unit.

For more information about fire safety and FDP requirements, visit the CFA website www.cfa.vic.gov.au

PRACTICAL PREPARATIONS

CFA encourages residents to take practical steps now to reduce fire risk, including:

 Removing long grass and excess vegetation around homes and outbuildings.

 Cleaning leaves and debris from gutters.

 Checking hoses, pumps and water supplies are operational.

 Ensuring driveways and access tracks are suitable for emergency vehicles, with adequate width and clearance.

 Developing and discussing a household bushfire plan.

Residents are also reminded that leaving early remains the safest option on days of extreme fire risk.

Community members are encouraged to download the VicEmergency app to receive warnings and emergency information relevant to their area.