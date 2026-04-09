A man was hospitalised after a fall from a horse during the Light Horse Regiment re-enactment at the Golden Horseshoes Festival parade on Saturday.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident on Ford Street, Beechworth about 1:40pm.

A man in his 70s was treated at the scene and transported by road to Northeast Health Wangaratta with upper body injuries in a stable condition.

During the parade, expert light horseman re-enact routines and listen to stories, histories and legends about the Australian past.