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A man was hospitalised after a fall from a horse during the Light Horse Regiment re-enactment at the Golden Horseshoes Festival parade on Saturday.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident on Ford Street, Beechworth about 1:40pm.
A man in his 70s was treated at the scene and transported by road to Northeast Health Wangaratta with upper body injuries in a stable condition.
During the parade, expert light horseman re-enact routines and listen to stories, histories and legends about the Australian past.