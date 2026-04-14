Applications for the 2026-27 round of the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) open on Thursday, 16 April.

This year the government has announced a record $31 million in funding for VESEP.

Under the program, the Victorian government matches every $1 paid by volunteer groups with a $2 co-contribution to a maximum contribution of $250,000.

VESEP funding will double over the next four years due to the implementation of the new Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund.

CFA acting chief officer Alen Slijepcevic encouraged brigades and groups from across the state to apply for the life-saving equipment to boost their emergency response capabilities and further protect communities.

“VESEP grants support volunteers by providing funding to replace or purchase equipment such as vehicles, trucks, tankers, watercraft, trailers, and can also include minor facility improvements,” he said.

There are five categories under which funding is available:

• Tankers

• Specialist and Support Vehicles

• Operational Equipment

• Volunteer amenities costing less than $5,000

• Minor works costing less than $250,000

One of the key focuses of the program will be aiding those brigades who have not previously benefitted under VESEP and may have limited capacity to fundraise.

In the previous round of funding, CFA brigades across Wangaratta were recipients of $443,135 of total funding.

This included a $225,000 grant for an expansion of the South Wangaratta CFA facilities on Shanley Street and $145,833 for the Eldorado brigade to receive a new ultralight tanker.

CFA received more than $22 million across 168 successful VESEP projects, including 14 medium tankers, 12 ultralight tankers, and the replacement of 28 Field Command Vehicles.

The 2025-26 round also funded 35 brigades grants for minor works at their station.

Brigades/groups can only apply for one project per funding round as per Emergency Management Victoria guidelines.

Applications for the 2026-27 funding round close on Thursday 11 June 2026, noting minor works pre-registration close on Thursday 28 May, with the announcement of successful projects expected in later in the year.