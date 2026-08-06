Primary school youngsters around Indigo Shire and the region celebrated an exciting 100 days of learning at school last week.

St Joseph’s Primary School in Beechworth marked the occasion for Foundation students with the ‘we are 100 days brighter’ theme with a fun dress up day.

Foundation teacher Josh Carr said the special day helped the little learners recognise an important milestone in their learning journey.

“They have developed new skills, built friendships, and become more confident in the classroom,” he said.

Mr Carr said the Foundation students were joined for this special occasion by their grade 1 and 2 classmates.

“The celebration can make learning fun through activities that reinforce early maths and literacy concepts while encouraging creativity and teamwork,” he said.

“The Foundation students took part in activities based around the number 100, such as a 100-piece ‘Lego Challenge’ where students tried to build a creation.

“We tested out their aerobic capacity with 100 second challenges such as how many star jumps and push ups that could be done.

Mr Carr said other activities included drawing, as well as writing around the prompt “I would like 100 ‘… (of something)’.

“It is also a great opportunity to celebrate students' achievements, build a sense of belonging, and create positive memories of school,” he said.

“Recognising this milestone helps children feel proud of how much they have grown and motivates them to continue learning throughout the year.”

Beechworth Primary School marked the event for its Foundation students learning, growing and making memories at school with a fun themed dress-up as tiny centenarians.

They donned walking sticks, glasses and grey wigs for the occasion.

Foundation teacher Julie Anders said an excursion into town included a walk to the Burke Museum.

“The students completed a program called 'How Granny lived',” she said.

“It was a beautiful reflection of how different living in the past was, compared to nowadays.”

The Burke Museum program teaches Foundation to year 2 primary students about life in their grandparent’s day.

The program provides a comparison with their lives now using objects from the Burke Museum’s collection as teaching aids.

The excursion finished with a delicious stop at the Beechworth Bakery for a treat of iced doughnuts topped with 100s and 1000s.