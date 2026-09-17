Students bring wonderland to life

Alice, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, Cheshire Cat and Caterpillar were among colourful characters brought to life on stage at a recent performance of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ by Beechworth Primary School students. Teacher and co-director for the play Bethany James said all children in the school from the littlest of the Foundation years to students in year 6 took part. “We had rehearsed for the play since last term,” she said. Ms James joined parent Lara Stevens in directing the play. “Lara worked with our students on the script and to get us going,” she said. “We were blown away with the talent in auditions when casting. “We worked together rehearsing with our main cast and each class had their own scene. “We had a class of Mad Hatters at the tea party, our Foundation students danced as Alice's teardrops to 'Cry me a River' and we had half or our students performing 'croquet' as flamingos and hedgehogs.” Ms James said seven different students played the role of Alice with some fun scenes. She said productions offered a creative outlet where everyone can find their strength. “It's a chance for kids who don't always shine in the classroom to have a place for success,” she said. Ms James said the overall team effort included students undertaking backstage coordination, making posters and an entire team of students making props and costumes at school. “A crew of students madly face painted over a hundred faces to start each show,” she said. “There was a job for everyone, and everyone contributed.” Ms James said students developed new skills, cooperated and worked together as well as supported each other on the theatre journey. A team of volunteers of parents and grandparents also lended a hand as well. “Calypso Gladstone grandmother Olga Evans made sure we had pink feathers, white gloves, hedgehog costumes, cards, mad hatter's hats and multiple Alice costumes on hand," Ms James said. Ms Evans said it had been fun and exciting to be part of the production. "As a volunteer grandparent, I loved seeing the kids so involved, happy, and buzzing with energy," she said. “It felt good to give back to the school community and to witness all the hard work from staff and students coming together in two successful nights of performance." Parent Louise Friend said the children’s looks on their faces showed how proud they were in taking part. “This will go down as one of the best experiences for our little guy Bertie, the school, the organisers and the students,” she said. “They should all be very proud of themselves.” Ms James said the play drew 250 people on both nights for the performance.