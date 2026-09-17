Social media
Home page>News>Students bring wonderlan...
News

Students bring wonderland to life

<p>ALL ALICE: Beechworth Primary School students Laurie Bird (left), Koko Saunders, Aulay Richer, Isla Novosad, Tessa Grace and Evy Romero had a great time playing the role of Alics in the school production of Alice in Wonderland.</p>\\n
<p>ALL ALICE: Beechworth Primary School students Laurie Bird (left), Koko Saunders, Aulay Richer, Isla Novosad, Tessa Grace and Evy Romero had a great time playing the role of Alics in the school production of Alice in Wonderland.</p>\\n

ALL ALICE: Beechworth Primary School students Laurie Bird (left), Koko Saunders, Aulay Richer, Isla Novosad, Tessa Grace and Evy Romero had a great time playing the role of Alics in the school production of Alice in Wonderland.

Colourful ‘Alice in Wonderland’ characters were brought to life in a local school production
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Children’s creative art program takes off

2

Chasing platypus: survey of the Ovens catchment begins

3

Help shape the future of your health service this spring

4

New creatives group to put local artwork on show

5

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

New Stanley stage set to engage

New Stanley stage set to engage
New Stanley stage set to engage
News

Community bank celebrates milestone birthday

Community bank celebrates milestone birthday
Community bank celebrates milestone birthday
News

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines
Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines
News

New creatives group to put local artwork on show

New creatives group to put local artwork on show
New creatives group to put local artwork on show