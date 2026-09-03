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Shining a spotlight on children’s literature

<p>CAPTIVATED: Story teller Anne Shanley with Beechworth Montessori School Cycle 2 students at Beechworth Library story time session for Book Week last week.</p>\\n
<p>CAPTIVATED: Story teller Anne Shanley with Beechworth Montessori School Cycle 2 students at Beechworth Library story time session for Book Week last week.</p>\\n

CAPTIVATED: Story teller Anne Shanley with Beechworth Montessori School Cycle 2 students at Beechworth Library story time session for Book Week last week.

Reading, creativity, music, laughter and shared stories filled Montessori Book Week activities
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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