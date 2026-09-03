Shining a spotlight on children’s literature

Reading, creativity, music, laughter and plenty of opportunities for children to share stories they love filled every day for Book Week celebrations by Beechworth Montessori School last week. As part of this year's theme - ‘Symphony of Stories’ - students dressed up in favourite storybook characters with teachers joining in too. School principal Jane Carrington said among activities over the week, students with staff visited Beechworth library for story time, and enjoyed hearing student book reviews as well. Other Book Week activities included a musical performance at the school assembly and a captivating storytelling workshop with 'Twiggy's Tales’. Ms Carrington said Book Week has been a cherished tradition for many years celebrating stories, imagination and the joy of reading. “It shines a spotlight on children's literature and reminds us of the important role books play in helping children learn,” she said. “Book Week makes reading fun and memorable. “The children love stepping into the shoes of their favourite characters, sharing stories with their classmates and discovering new books. “It encourages creativity, builds confidence and helps foster a lifelong love of reading. “We saw a wonderful variety of characters, from beloved classics to modern literary favourites. “There were magical creatures, adventurous heroes, whimsical animals and well-known picture book characters." Ms Carrington said the school welcomed parents, grandparents and carers to join in for the celebrations. “Their presence made the event even more special, and it was wonderful to see our school community come together to share in the excitement of Book Week and support the children's love of reading,” she said.