A symphony of stories and cupcakes

A fun "Symphony of Cupcakes" baking competition added to last week’s Book Week celebrations at St Joseph’s Primary School in Beechworth. Students in all year levels were invited to bring in book theme decorated cupcakes with Beechworth Bakery’s Jo Matassoni as a special guest to judge the colourful creations. Student Freyja Bijker clinched the award for 'Grand Champion' for her Matilda themed cupcakes while Harry Butters won best cupcakes for Year 6 with his ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ creation. The cupcake title hooked into this year’s Book Week theme ‘Symphony of Stories'. School principal Ashley Pasqualotto said the day started with a book parade with a wonderful range of characters both new and old - from Snow White and Matilda to characters from Lord of the Rings. “We also had modern characters such as ‘The Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and the pigeon from ‘Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus'," she said. “Our students' creativity was outstanding." Ms Pasqualotto said Book Week is a cherished tradition encouraging a love of books and Australian authors as well as bringing schools and communities together to celebrate literacy in a fun and engaging way. “Children gain much more than just a chance to dress up,” she said. “Book Week inspires creativity, encourages reading, builds confidence, and helps children connect with stories and characters they love."