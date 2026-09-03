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A symphony of stories and cupcakes

<p>BOOK WEEK FUN: St Joseph\\u2019s Primary School students Aidan Kelly (left), Oscar Cavallin, Jack Oosthuizen, Joe Taylor, Finn Keady had a great time at Book Week celebrations last week as schools across the shire dressed up recognised the annual week in their own unique ways.</p>\\n
<p>BOOK WEEK FUN: St Joseph\\u2019s Primary School students Aidan Kelly (left), Oscar Cavallin, Jack Oosthuizen, Joe Taylor, Finn Keady had a great time at Book Week celebrations last week as schools across the shire dressed up recognised the annual week in their own unique ways.</p>\\n

BOOK WEEK FUN: St Joseph’s Primary School students Aidan Kelly (left), Oscar Cavallin, Jack Oosthuizen, Joe Taylor, Finn Keady had a great time at Book Week celebrations last week as schools across the shire dressed up recognised the annual week in their own unique ways.

A fun baking competition helped celebrate Book Week St Joseph’s Primary School in Beechworth
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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