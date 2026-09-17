New course at secondary college in full flight

A new study option offered this year at Beechworth Secondary College (BSC) is in full flight hosting practical sessions for students from other schools as well. The vocational education training (VET) course in aviation (drone pilot) is mainly undertaken online. The course is run by Melbourne-based registered training organisation (RTO) provider, Suas Rov. “The two-year course for year 10 and 11 students is about remote drone piloting,” college principal Patricia Broom said. Ms Broom said the college has the space and clear skies without flight path restrictions and also not flying drones over nearby homes. “One that students tried out at a recent session was worth $40,000 and used in industry,” she said. Ms Broom said options for drone use with a remote pilot licence stretched from the Australian Defence Force (ADF), reviewing farmland/crops and animal or fence management to crop dusting and thermal imaging. Six students from BSC and students from Myrtleford P-12, Mount Beauty Secondary College and Wodonga Senior Secondary College have taken up the course. Ms Broom said the course gives students knowledge and skills for drone use by industry and organisations increasingly being used now, and into the future. “It’s now becoming far more common in many areas of the workforce among them Lifesaving, forest fire management, rescue as well as agriculture and police work as well,” she said.