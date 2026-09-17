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New course at secondary college in full flight

<p>HANDS-ON: Students in the aviation (drone pilot) course are all ears at a recent practical training session hosted by Beechworth Secondary College.</p>\\n
<p>HANDS-ON: Students in the aviation (drone pilot) course are all ears at a recent practical training session hosted by Beechworth Secondary College.</p>\\n

HANDS-ON: Students in the aviation (drone pilot) course are all ears at a recent practical training session hosted by Beechworth Secondary College.

A new study course option at BSC is in full flight hosting sessions for other schools too
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 05:00

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