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Book Week’s colourful characters

<p>COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Beechworth Primary School students Laurie Bird (recipe book cake), Charlie Hunter (Quinn the treasure dragon), Mia Fitridge (Winnie the Pooh), Hazel Roach (Aragog the Spider) and Ewen Alderton (Gandalf) had fun at Book Week celebrations last Friday.</p>\\n
<p>COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Beechworth Primary School students Laurie Bird (recipe book cake), Charlie Hunter (Quinn the treasure dragon), Mia Fitridge (Winnie the Pooh), Hazel Roach (Aragog the Spider) and Ewen Alderton (Gandalf) had fun at Book Week celebrations last Friday.</p>\\n

COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Beechworth Primary School students Laurie Bird (recipe book cake), Charlie Hunter (Quinn the treasure dragon), Mia Fitridge (Winnie the Pooh), Hazel Roach (Aragog the Spider) and Ewen Alderton (Gandalf) had fun at Book Week celebrations last Friday.

Beechworth Primary School students dress up as favourite story book characters for Book Week
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 05:00

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