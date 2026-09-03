Book Week’s colourful characters

Colourful story book characters set the scene last Friday when Beechworth Primary School students dressed up to celebrate Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Book Week. Among many of them included Alice in Wonderland, multiple Slinky Malinkys, Cruella Deville, Winnie the Pooh, Warrior Cats and Holmes and Watson. Many classics included ‘Where's Wally, Harry Potter, Matilda, Fairy Tale characters and the Folk of the Faraway Tree. The school joined many other around Indigo Shire to for the themed week held from 22 to 28 August. With this year’s theme ‘A Symphony of Stories’, teacher Bethany James said some stories were loud and energetic like a booming drum. “Others were sweet and gentle like a flute and also mysterious, dramatic, and wild and were all a good fit to the theme,” she said. Ms James said the fun event turned reading from a solitary, quiet activity into a joyful community event. “When we all dress up and talk about stories together it sends a message that reading matters and books are exciting," she said. “The number of conversations around questioning who the characters were, and 'I love that book' or ‘I'm going to borrow that next' were nice to hear." Ms James said staff took part in the event dressed up as an orchestra for the 'Symphony of Stories' and sang a special Happy Birthday to Principal Ngaire King as she conducted the singing. “Parents, carers and 'special people' in our community attended and watched our parade,” she said. “We then welcomed 'special guests' into our classrooms so they could join us in Book Week related activities which was lots of fun and we love the connections this brings.”