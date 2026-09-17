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Chasing platypus: survey of the Ovens catchment begins

<p>PLATYPUS PROJECT: Community members can attend a free workshop in Beechworth this Saturday to be part of a project to help gather data on platypus populations in the Ovens catchment. PHOTO: Ovens Landcare Network Inc.</p>\\n
<p>PLATYPUS PROJECT: Community members can attend a free workshop in Beechworth this Saturday to be part of a project to help gather data on platypus populations in the Ovens catchment. PHOTO: Ovens Landcare Network Inc.</p>\\n

PLATYPUS PROJECT: Community members can attend a free workshop in Beechworth this Saturday to be part of a project to help gather data on platypus populations in the Ovens catchment. PHOTO: Ovens Landcare Network Inc.

Community invited to attend workshop in Beechworth this Saturday
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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