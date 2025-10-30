Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Education
Education
Trip down memory lane
Education
A rich education history of 150 years celebrated
Education
A fun family fete to celebrate 150 years
A sunny day set the scene for a wrap up of Beechworth Primary School’s milestone celebrations
Education
Professionals advocate importance of literacy in jobs
School students were all ears when professionals spoke about literacy in their careers
Education
Local schools funded for bushfire preparation
Schools funded for bushfire preparation
Education
Creative learning fun in Indigo Shire
Actors bring a fun and visual learning experience to Indigo Shire primary school students
Education
Book Week celebrated at local schools
Beechworth Secondary College (BSC) had fun taking in Book Week on Tuesday
Education
Top win for Yackandandah Primary School
Yackandandah Primary School won this year’s Victorian Parliament Prize – the Alicia Katz award
