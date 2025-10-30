Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Education

Education

Trip down memory lane

Trip down memory lane
Trip down memory lane
Education

A rich education history of 150 years celebrated

A rich education history of 150 years celebrated
A rich education history of 150 years celebrated
Education

A fun family fete to celebrate 150 years

A sunny day set the scene for a wrap up of Beechworth Primary School's milestone celebrations
A fun family fete to celebrate 150 years
A fun family fete to celebrate 150 years
Education

Professionals advocate importance of literacy in jobs

School students were all ears when professionals spoke about literacy in their careers
Professionals advocate importance of literacy in jobs
Professionals advocate importance of literacy in jobs
Education

Local schools funded for bushfire preparation

Schools funded for bushfire preparation
Local schools funded for bushfire preparation
Local schools funded for bushfire preparation
Education

Creative learning fun in Indigo Shire

Actors bring a fun and visual learning experience to Indigo Shire primary school students
Creative learning fun in Indigo Shire
Creative learning fun in Indigo Shire
Education

Book Week celebrated at local schools

Beechworth Secondary College (BSC) had fun taking in Book Week on Tuesday
Book Week celebrated at local schools
Book Week celebrated at local schools
Education

Top win for Yackandandah Primary School

Yackandandah Primary School won this year's Victorian Parliament Prize – the Alicia Katz award
Top win for Yackandandah Primary School
Top win for Yackandandah Primary School
