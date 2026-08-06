A campaign to reopen the Stanley School has ramped up with an official launch set to take place at 2pm on Saturday 22 August.

Stanley School Working Group (SSWG) member for the campaign - Stanley’s Dannielle Bell - said the group had been working closely with the Department of Education with an ongoing conversation for some years.

“We’ve decided to launch a visible campaign to create momentum and draw community support,” she said.

Dannielle said the school officially closed 14 years ago but remains on record as a school, but without enrolments.

“We started the campaign to reopen in 2019 gaining momentum and then COVID struck with the conversation beginning again in 2023,” she said.

Dannielle said research for the viability of the school had taken place including community surveys and consultation.

In taking the proposal to the local Stanley community, Dannielle said 22 expressions of interest for student enrolments have been received from families.

“This a significant number that can’t be ignored, warrants further progression and looks positive for discussions,” she said.

“There is a good range of ages for all classes from kindergarten to year 6,” she said.

She said a costing analysis for the building and upgrade will need to be undertaken by the Department of Education.

Dannielle there has been an Influx of families to Stanley making the reopening of the school viable.

“Schools bring communities together we have a lot of knowledge and experience to share,” Dannielle said.

“It’s a great opportunity for families and supports a growing population on so many levels.

"It will be a win-win for us if a proposal goes to the education minister for approval.”

The site has been maintained as a valuable community space and post office by community volunteers since 2011.

The launch will take place at 2pm the school with a display in the Post Office room of the school showcasing the past, present and future of the Stanley Primary School.

Dannielle said it’s a chance to have a chat with the working group to share thoughts and ideas.

Drinks, nibbles and live music will be included at the launch as well.

If people are unable to attend or know a family who may be interested Expression of Interest can be registered at https://reopenstanleyschool.com/.

The SSWG is a sub-branch of the Stanley Collective.