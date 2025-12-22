A captivated audience listened to award recipients and achievers deliver talks at Beechworth Secondary College’s (BSC) presentation on Tuesday night last week.

Held in the school’s state-of-the-art facilities, BSC principal Patricia Broom welcomed some 200 people to celebrate the school year.

This year’s presentation had a format change to ensure students had a voice at the special event.

Ms Broom said students could speak about their achievements and what their achievements meant for them.

“Students spoke from the heart, and it was really powerful,” she said.

“They are remarkable and always surprise us."

The principal said the evening acknowledged the aspiration of students, their demonstration of respect and for their many of their contributions to others and the wider community.

Ms Broom also said community included the strength of connection between students, award and sponsorship committed supporters helping the school's future as well as teachers, parent and friends who have supported students in their many endeavours.

“We celebrate their participation and achievements throughout 2025 both at school and in their life as citizens of this community,” she said.

A swathe of awards sponsored by generous local businesses, service and community organisations and individuals stretched from rewarding artistic talent, providing bursaries to help students to finish senior school studies and for being good role models in a variety of settings.

Bintou Diallo Gladstone, named 2025 dux of the school, had the award presented by principal Patricia Broom together with last year’s dux Samantha Pearce.

Among many achievers, Year 10 student Charlie McLachlan was the recipient of a University of Melbourne Kwong Lee Dow Scholar award – an academic enrichment program to support high-achieving secondary school students.

Charlie was also one of two recipients of a Beechworth Gold writing prize and delivered an account of student visits to Stringy Bark Lodge – a valuable time for the Beechworth Health Service residents.

He also spoke about being selected as one of two Rural Youth ambassadors for the Country Education Partnership (CEP).

Year 10 student Amy Schilling delivered a fascinating account about participating with three fellow students in the educational Model United Nations program held at Government House.

Amy was also one of two recipients to receive a $1000 scholarship to help with studies as she moves into Year 11.

Among outstanding achievers beyond school included four students – twin brothers Ethan and Aaron Grosser, Dorian Ellis and Tyson Cox representing their country as members of the Australian team ‘Auroras’ in the International Dragon Boat Racing championships held in Germany earlier this year.

They had competed in the Australian Championships in April followed by a gruelling training schedule to prepare for the world event.

The audience also heard via video from Year 10 student Liana France in Europe where the athlete is training and racing to clinch a place in the Australian Para Skiing team.

This year’s captains Poppy Voigt and Aya McInerney introduced captains for 2026 – Jade, Kallum Porteus, Dorian Ellis and Toby Hartshorn.