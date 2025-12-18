With an interest in law and international relations this year’s Year 12 student named dux of Beechworth Secondary College hopes to study in the areas at university.

Bintou Diallo Gladstone received the special award at an impressive presentation night for college students on Tuesday night.

Last year’s dux Samantha Pearce took part in presentation to Bintou with principal Patricia Broom.

Bintou was also one of three recipients each given a Community Study Support scholarship for $1000 to help students as they move into tertiary study.

With a sister who had been dux of the school two years ago, the Year 12 graduate said she wanted to make her family proud.

"I wanted the school to feel proud too," she said.

Bintou enhanced one of her subjects through the Centre for Higher Education Studies (CHES) set up by the Victorian government three years ago for the state’s high achieving VCE students.

The Melbourne-based centre with university partners offers online learning.

“I really enjoyed studying the English language which I did through CHES,” Bintou said.

“It was quite a small group, and our teachers were really nice and a lot of fun.

“It wasn't easy work, but it was made a lot better because of the support group that I had around me.”

With a love of English, Bintou achieved a score of 40 meaning she performed better than around 91 per cent of all VCE students who took the same subject.

Among subjects, the BSC graduate also studied Legal Studies, Art – creative practice, VET Vocational Educational Training (VET) music, and French online through the Victorian School of Languages.

Bintou said she met a lot of students from other schools through the subjects undertaken by distance education and noted some differences between rural students compared to those who go to school in cities.

“There’s a kind of community built in rural schools which is really valuable,” she said.

Enjoying her studies at Beechworth Secondary College, Bintou said teachers are very supportive.

“They're always willing to help a student to feel they can go far,” she said.

“Students support each other as well in the senior years and it’s always such a tight knit community which is really nice too.

"I focused on academic studies for the last two years at the college."

Ms Broom said the dedicated Year 12 student achieved excellent results working independently in some subjects.

“Bintou also showed terrific musical skill as a drummer in her VET music band and performed at Tanswells for the performance assessment of VET Music,” she said.

“She clearly has a wide range of skills and has always been a quiet achiever.”

Bintou’s mum Emilia Gladstone said as parents they encourage their family just to do their best.

“They are amazing and we support them,” she said.