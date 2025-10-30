Natalie Evans with her partner Jeremy Gladstone helped out with the raffle on Saturday at the Beechworth Primary School fete for the wrap up of the school’s 150th celebrations.

Ms Evans said she was at the school in the 1980s after the family moved from Melbourne when she was a six-year-old and started in grade one.

“My daughter Calypso was involved in the Wednesday celebrations when all of the kids got dressed up back in time and went into town,” she said.

“It's super special having been to a school that my daughter's now at and remembering playing around the fairy tree.

"Calypso now plays around the fairy tree, and it's all just like echoing down through the years.

“I was school captain here in grade six too."

Ms Evans said the couple both had both attended Beechworth Primary School as well as the local high school.