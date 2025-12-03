WorkSafe has charged the Department of Education after a student lost his fingertips when his hand was crushed in a guillotine during a class at Beechworth Secondary College in February 2024.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the 15-year-old student was using the guillotine to cut sheet metal in a jewellery design class when his hand was crushed in a shear point between the machine and its table, severing multiple fingertips.

Three charges were laid on the Department of Education which allege the department failed to guard the guillotine, limit student access to the guillotine and supervise students when using the guillotine.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the incident should not have occurred and they were “deeply sorry”

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our highest priority and we acknowledge Worksafe’s charges in relation to this matter,” they said.

“As this matter is subject to legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate for the department to comment further at this time.”

The teacher responsible for supervising the class when the incident occurred no longer works for the department.

The matter is listed for a mention hearing in the Wodonga Magistrates' Court on 20 January, 2026.