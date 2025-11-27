A cohort of 29 excited Year 12 graduates wrapped up their secondary schooling with a valedictory dinner held at the Grand Oaks Resort at Mayday Hills last week.

Families, teachers and staff – 160 of them – joined Beechworth Secondary College students to celebrate the special milestone.

Principal Patricia Broom said senior school coordinator Rachael Castricum introduced each graduate with a personal touch about their secondary school journey.

Ms Broom said Year 12 graduate Maddy Sandow delivered an address as the Valedictory speaker on behalf of the graduates.

The principal said Maddy’s speech covered the time from being a Year 7 student and how getting to know her peers had made her feel confident as well as giving her a sense of belonging.

“The speech was a lovely surprise for her parents and fellow students as she kept her role a tight secret, and Maddy was a great speaker on behalf of the group," she said.

Maddy said one of the things making the school so special are the teachers.

"You all genuinely care about us, got to know us, and encouraged and challenged us," she said.

“When we hit Year 12, you weren't just teachers to us anymore as you were people we trusted and enjoyed being around.

"Your guidance, belief and patience, all played a huge role in the change we went through this year, not just as individuals but as a cohort."

School captains, Aya McInerney and Poppy Voigt gave heartfelt recollections of their time at the college too.

Ms Broom said the graduates had been a warm and closely knit cohort that celebrated together throughout the year.

The principal said students completed a mix of programs with some undertaking VCE while others studied VCE with a vocational major or completed school-based apprenticeships (SBAT).

“The Year 12 cohort were great role models known for running lunch time sports in the gym every week for students," Ms Broom said.

Guest speaker and a Beechworth Secondary College past student captured the ears of the audience with his advocacy around positivity in life.

Lincoln Budge grew up in Yackandandah and trained as a boilermaker after completing his secondary studies.

The inspirational speaker delivered a compelling talk about adapting to unexpected change – a situation he faced after a vehicle crash becoming a paraplegic at 22-years-old.

He said the accident marked a significant turning point with his career and life direction reshaped.

A passion for the environment, outdoors, and extreme sports led Lincoln to forge ahead pursuing his independence.

Experienced in adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball and snow skiing, Lincoln has represented Australia in skiing.

Lincoln also worked with Disabled Wintersport Australia and at Falls Creek in roles supporting accessibility and inclusion.

Lincoln has also been involved in a wide range of industries and roles over the years and started the ‘Change My Life’ program to educate students about living with disabilities.

He also runs a farm with a strong interest in sustainable outdoor living.

Ms Broom said teachers Karl Maher and Jacob Myers also spoke on the evening.

The principal said graduates are embarking on variety of career paths as well as some undertaking a gap year at Camp America or travel in Japan.