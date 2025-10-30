Beechworth Primary School’s principal Susan McDonald last Friday welcomed guests to the school’s formal assembly to acknowledge and celebrate a remarkable 150 years of education.

An incredible presentation organised to help the school celebrate its 150-year anniversary was also included in last Friday’s special assembly.

Friends of the Burke Museum presented a painting by Melbourne-based artist and publisher George Petrou of medical pioneer Dame Jean Macnamara (1899-1968) who had attended Beechworth Primary School and is buried in the Beechworth Cemetery.

A series of projects and events in memory of the late Ian Jones (1913 – 2018) driven by Friends of the Burke member John Baines, led to the painting being gifted to the Beechworth community by Mr Petrou.

Mr Baines said the painting was an appropriate gift by the Friends of the Burke Museum to the school for its milestone anniversary.

Ms McDonald delivered a presentation outlining the school’s history from when it began in 1875 until the present day.

“When Beechworth Primary School first opened its doors on 2 July, 1875, it welcomed more than 1000 students aged four to 16 years old,” she said.

In 1912, the school was elevated to Higher Elementary School (HES) status and round 1962, the secondary portion of the school separated from the primary and relocated to its current site as Beechworth Secondary College.

“Our beautiful old building – standing proudly here in the heart of Beechworth – has been a silent witness to the unfolding story of generations," Ms McDonald said.

A proud former student of the primary school and a Beechworth Secondary College captain, Poppy Voigt spoke about the school’s history as well as the longstanding connection between the schools and her education journey.

“As I get ready to graduate this year, I’ve found myself thinking back to this place and realising how much it shaped who I am today,” she said.

Co-captain of the school Aya McInerney talked about the school’s history and the college’s developments with its growth and innovation.

Councillor John Harvey in his address congratulated the school on behalf of Indigo Shire Council.

“The school is an essential part of our community where it has helped shape young minds, taught life skills, fostered friendships and contributed to the town’s character,” he said.

“Since its foundation the school has embraced change and innovation.”

Ms McDonald also delivered a message from Indi MP Helen Haines congratulating the school on its significant milestone.

Dame Macnamara’s grandson and special guest, Angus Giles from Geelong gave an account of his grandmother’s life and work to the students, teachers, staff and guests.

A medical doctor and scientist, Dame Macnamara’s vital research into poliomyelitis during the 1920s and 1930s led to the identification of two strains of the polio virus.

Her research was pivotal in the later development of the salk polio vaccine still used throughout the world today.

She had also campaigned for the use of the myxoma virus to combat Australia’s rabbit infestation in the mid-20th century.

Mr Giles said Dame Macnamara sought to make a difference for the community by saving children from polio and farmers from myxomatosis with rabbit infestation.

“History has caught up with her and given her the honour that's due,” he said.

“She had a knighthood from King George but a day like today has applauded early feminist pioneer scientists who have broken glass ceilings without trying.”

He spoke about the school’s science, technology, environment, art and mathematics room renamed the Macnamara Room.

His presentation included Dame Macmamara’s secondary schooling, university studies, becoming a virology specialist, her travels and amazing work.

Ms McDonald said Dame Macnamara was a woman ahead of her time who pushed boundaries.

Lazy Harry (aka Mark Stephens) composed and sang a song dedicated to the medical pioneer called ‘Our Dame Jean’.

Ms McDonald thanked all involved in several projects over the year to celebrate the milestone including Bendigo and Community Bank in funding the initiative with a grant.