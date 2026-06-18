Australian Army Warrant Officer Class One Daniel Leatham, who grew up in Yackandandah and went to school in Wodonga, has received a Conspicuous Service Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The medal recognises WO1 Leatham's meritorious achievement while serving as the Regimental Artificer Sergeant Major of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in the 3rd Brigade at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville.

After winning two meat trays this year at mess raffle draws, he didn’t think his luck could improve, so when an email arrived from Government House, Canberra, requesting acceptance of the CSM, WO1 Leatham did a double take.

“It was a bit of a surreal feeling to know it was real,” he said.

“Some great colleagues have received honours such as the CSM and I see them as the upper echelon of excellence.

“I just see myself as doing my job and would have never considered myself in their league.”

The medal was awarded after a significant 2025 for 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the final year of WO1 Leatham’s appointment there, where he maintained the availability of the armoured vehicle fleets while divesting the M1A1 tank, and managed the introduction of the M1A2 main battle tank.

This was in addition to implementing resource projects and contributing to Talisman Sabre, the ADF’s largest exercise.

WO1 Leatham paid tribute to everyone in the regiment, with particular mention of the Squadron Artificer Sergeants Major, the Commanding Officer and Officer Commanding for their strong support.

“I would definitely welcome the opportunity to work with them all again in the future," he said.

"They are all excellent soldiers.”

Now serving in maintenance planning in Joint Logistics Command’s Joint Logistics Unit-North Queensland, WO1 Leatham continues to support armour maintenance for the 3rd Brigade.