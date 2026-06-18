An exhibition over the June long weekend in Chiltern drew hundreds of art lovers to view works of local talented artists.

The event held in Chiltern’s historic courthouse also had a packed venue for the official opening on 6 June.

Six creatives Louise Hazelton, Sharon Barry, Chris Dormer, Birgit Schonafinger, Serena Rachel and Fiona Larkings showcased their work in the exhibition in its fourth year with this year’s theme ‘Near and Far’.

With a different theme every year, this year’s title hinged on how human experience reacted to, and engages with, the natural world.

Well-known Yackandandah artist and sculptor Linda Fish with a curating background was engaged to advise and organise creative works to be displayed.

Thrilled to contribute to the successful exhibition sharing her skills and knowledge, Ms Fish said art plays an important part in communities.

“It’s wonderful to be an artist and it’s important to encourage other artists,” she said.

“I went to art school when I was 18 and art has always been important in my life, with other people helping me.”

Murray Arts executive director Lauren Black officially opened the exhibition.

Ms Black said Murray Arts worked across the region to support artists, creative organisations and local councils.

“Strong creative communities grow when artists are given opportunities to connect, create, exhibit and learn from one another,” she said.

Ms Black said each artist had brought a diversity of artistic approaches through their own distinct practice and perspective to the exhibition theme.

The executive director also said having conversations with artists and sharing ideas is one of the most rewarding aspects of exhibitions such as the one held in Chiltern.

“We often gain a deeper understanding of both the artwork and the creative process behind it,” she said.

“Recently, Murray Arts met with our Cultural Council to discuss the strengths of regional creative communities and how we can continue working together to support each other.

“This exhibition is a wonderful example of that in action.

“It demonstrates the value of artists coming together to share their practice, build connections, exchange knowledge and create opportunities that might not otherwise exist in smaller regional communities.

“It's wonderful to see artists supporting one another across generations, sharing knowledge, encouragement and experience.

“That generosity helps strengthen both artists and communities.”

Chiltern artists Louise Hazelton thanked everyone for taking the time to be at the official opening.

“It means a lot to all the artists,” she said.