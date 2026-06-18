A community forum to raise awareness and help prevent family violence will be hosted by the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre on 29 June.

The forum is part of the community organisation’s ‘Stronger Together – Building a Safer, Healthier Beechworth’ series.

A joint venture with Victoria Police, the event will also include local partners and support services with a special unit of Victoria Police as the main facilitator.

Quercus Beechworth manager Paivi Watson said addressing a wider issue such as family violence at a local level is an important role for Quercus Beechworth as well as neighbourhood houses in general.

Ms Watson said Victoria Police has a strong focus on family violence prevention by giving communities resources and information such as safe reporting pathways.

“If we can help one person in the community, it will be a huge win,” she said.

Ms Watson said living in small rural towns can often mean a barrier for conversations around the problem and people not reporting incidents of violence.

“Helping to address such issues is part of our advocacy work,” she said.

The forum titled ‘Stronger Together: Family Violence, Safety and Support in our Community’ is a practical community conversation about family violence prevention, respectful relationships, safe reporting pathways and where to go for support.

The session will help community members understand what family violence can look like, including coercive control, how to recognise warning signs available, support and safe reporting options.

It will also cover how to support a friend, neighbour, family member or community member and how a safer and more connected community can be created.

“By working together, we can achieve a lot more,” Ms Watson said.

The forum has been supported by an Indigo Shire Council Community Grants program.

The event is to be held at the Quercus Beechworth Oregon Hall, 26 Ford Street runs from 5.15pm to 7:30pm.

Visit https://quercusbeechworth.org.au, email: reception@quercusbeechworth.org.au or phone 0403 865 095 for more information or to register by Friday 26 June.