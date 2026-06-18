Australian singer-songwriter Phil Jamieson is set to rock Beechworth's Tanswell's Hotel next Thursday 25 June as part of his national PJ AIR your.

The rock artist will be showcasing his most expansive solo era yet with the release of new single, Blue As The Sunlight, the second offering from his forthcoming sophomore album, 10Charlie, to be released on 14 August.

Arriving on the heels of the project’s first single Weekends, Blue As The Sunlight further showcases Jamieson’s evolving solo sound; a blend of vivid storytelling, atmospheric guitar work and a vocal delivery that moves between tenderness and raw intensity.

“Lyrically, it’s a little obtuse in some ways, but the drama of the song comes from me trying to communicate that on my own personal journey, I’ve unlocked a way to spread love and do it in an unconditional manner," Jamieson said,

"I’m not always great at it, but I try, that’s the purpose behind the track.”

10Charlie finds Jamieson at his most direct and personal, capturing moments of introspection and clarity while leaning into collaboration with a handpicked group of Australian musicians and longtime creative allies.

The PJ AIR tour spans more than 40 shows across Australia - Jamieson will take Blue As The Sunlight and the broader 10Charlie material on the road, bringing the new era to breweries, theatres and beloved local venues nationwide.

The tour celebrates the grassroots circuit that has long underpinned Australian live music culture, connecting new songs with the audiences that shaped his career.

Thursday's show at Tanswell's will get underway from 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now from www.philjamieson.com.au/.