A grassroots community-led group has announced Wooragee local Dr Lachlan McKeeman as the independent candidate selected through its community-led process to contest the 2026 Victorian State Election seat of Benambra.

Dr McKeeman was chosen following a rigorous and transparent selection process designed and delivered by Community for Benambra, a grassroots movement established to explore support for a community-backed independent candidate in the electorate of Benambra.

Community for Benambra spokesperson Frances Ardern said Dr McKeeman reflected the values, aspirations and priorities of communities across Benambra.

"We are incredibly excited to announce Dr Lachlan McKeeman as the community-backed independent for Benambra,” she said.

“He’s someone who lives his values and has demonstrated time and time again that he will put his community first.

"From the beginning, Community for Benambra’s goal was to listen to communities across the electorate and identify a candidate who could genuinely represent local people.

"Hundreds of people participated through surveys, conversations, events and discussions.

“The outcome is a candidate backed by the community and local leadership.”

The selection process was aided by a five-member independent community selection panel intended to reflect the diversity of Benambra’s communities.

Dr McKeeman was selected following interviews of short-listed candidates and assessment.

"We are also incredibly grateful to the members of our independent selection panel, who generously gave their time and expertise to support the process,” Ms Ardern said.

"They approached the task with diligence, integrity and a genuine commitment to ensuring the community had confidence in the outcome."

A rural GP in the North East since 2013, Dr McKeeman has been involved in his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Wooragee CFA and as both a player and committee member of the Yackandandah Football and Netball Club.

He is an active advocate for better healthcare, serving as secretary of the Border Medical Association and campaigning publicly for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.

The father of three said he was honoured to be selected as the community-backed independent for Benambra and his work would start immediately.

“I would just like to acknowledge the fantastic work that Community for Benambra has done to bring people together across our towns and regions to push for a more inclusive politics that delivers for all of us,” Dr McKeeman said.

“The work starts now, I am committed to listening to the needs of communities right across Benambra, from Corryong to Rutherglen and Mitta Mitta to Wodonga.

“As my record shows, I am a strong fighter for what I believe to be right, and I am going to bring that energy to this campaign.”

Bill Tilley has held the Benambra seat for the past 20 years and will not be competing in this year’s state election.

The Liberal Party has chosen Wodonga local Steve Martin as their preferred candidate to retain the Liberal stronghold of the past 50 years.

Benambra is one of Victoria's largest and most diverse electorates, encompassing Wodonga, Towong and Indigo council areas.

For more information visit: https://www.communityforbenambra.com.au