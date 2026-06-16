Taking part in a Parliamentary Friends event has been an important step for a local landcare group.

Wooragee Landcare’s Karen Bowley and Sue Brunskill will join other landcare groups in a landcare and environmental volunteer showcase in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The event gives representatives from landcare groups and networks, and other environmental volunteering organisations a chance to profile their work at Parliament House and talk to parliamentarians about key issues.

Ms Brunskill said the pair representing Wooragee Landcare attended the Parliamentary Friends of Landcare event for the first time last year.

“It’s a chance to see what other Landcare groups are doing, meet with other land carers and chat about issues with parliamentarians,” she said.

“We had a table and one of our films shown on the big screen last year.

“This year we have joined a table with Wodonga Urban Land Care Network and Kiewa Catchment Landcare Network but there will not be a film.

“It's a good opportunity to talk to politicians and give the real-life story of landcare.”

Ms Brunskill said while a great chance to talk about Wooragee Landcare, the event also provided inspiration from talking to other landcare groups.

“It's also very important that we give our message as one of the problems for landcare is funding for facilitators over the years,” she said.

“There hasn’t been increase but has recently never been enough.”

Ms Brunskill said a huge population of people want to undertake environmental projects but are prevented due to the lack of funding.

“We need facilitators to do a lot of the work including administration,” she said.

Ms Brunskill said the government is also missing out on a great opportunity to get a lot of work done that's not being done due to departments reducing in numbers.

“There aren't as many people stepping up to do volunteering work as there used to be, but facilitators could help and we would get a lot more people,” she said.

“It’s a real opportunity to say we need more facilitators to get all this work done for the environment."

The volunteer said the event started for the first time last year, with Victoria the only state that didn’t offer it for landcare at state level.

Ms Bowley said the event meant small not-for-profit groups could lobby government instead of just big business.

“We need to talk to them about the work we do, how they can fund it, and how they can make it more efficient and better for the environment," she said.

The event being held in the Queen’s Hall at Parliament House runs on 17 June showcasing on-ground works and benefits of community led on-ground action.

The Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Landcare hosted event is supported by Landcare Victoria Inc and Victorian Environmental Friends Network.