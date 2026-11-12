Accessibility at Burke Museum to be reviewed

Indigo Shire Council is inviting people with lived experiences of a disability, and their support people, to help review accessibility at the Burke Museum in Beechworth. Shared experiences and insights will help in understanding how people access and experience the museum, what barriers may exist, and what accessibility needs are important to the community. Participation is encouraged from people with a range of lived experiences. As part of this review, participants will take part in a guided accessibility audit of the Burke Museum, using checklists designed specifically to assess access and inclusion. Council together with participants explore the museum and gather feedback about the visitor experience. The findings from this review will help council better understand community accessibility needs and identify opportunities for future improvements. People with lived experiences of a disability are invited to a guided accessibility review of the Burke Museum on Monday 23 November, from 1pm to 2.30pm Accessible parking is available in the adjacent car park (off Loch Street), with a step-free entrance at the rear of the building. RSVP on 03 5728 8079 or info@indigoshire.vic.gov.au (external link) is needed by Friday 20 November including any access requirements needed. If unable to attend in person and would still like to share thoughts on accessibility at the museum, participants can email info@indigoshire.vic.gov.au (external link), calling community development officer Kate O’Toole on 03 5728 8079 or requesting a one-on-one review of the museum with Kate. Feedback submissions close on Sunday 13 December this year. Visit https://engage.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/burke-museum-accessibility-review for more information.