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Accessibility at Burke Museum to be reviewed

<p>HAVE YOUR SAY: Community members with a lived disability are encouraged to have their say on accessibility improvements at Beechworth\\'s Burke Museum. PHOTO: Google Earth</p>\\n
<p>HAVE YOUR SAY: Community members with a lived disability are encouraged to have their say on accessibility improvements at Beechworth\\'s Burke Museum. PHOTO: Google Earth</p>\\n

HAVE YOUR SAY: Community members with a lived disability are encouraged to have their say on accessibility improvements at Beechworth's Burke Museum. PHOTO: Google Earth

People with a lived disability invited to review accessibility at the Burke Museum
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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