Social media
Home page>News>Nine-way battle for Bena...
News

Nine-way battle for Benambra

<p>VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.</p>\\n
<p>VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.</p>\\n

VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.

Benambra’s largest ever field to contest 2026 Victorian election, with new MP set to take seat
Bailey Zimmermann
November 12, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Spring wine tasting success

2

Quercus Beechworth celebrates 40-year milestone

3

Shine Bright confirmed as provisional provider for Rutherglen Kindergarten

4

Magic comes to Quercus Beechworth family fun day

5

Parts of Indigo Shire to start Fire Danger Period

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East

Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East
Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East
News

Beechworth history visually documented

Beechworth history visually documented
Beechworth history visually documented

Digital Editions Archive - Regional Extra

Digital Editions Archive - Regional Extra