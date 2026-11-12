Locals gain skills at CFA try out day

Smashing a door lock as a simulated exercise, fire extinguisher bursts, and sending educational miniature trucks down the hose line with jets of water were among activities at the local brigade’s Women’s Try Out Day on Sunday. Local resident Bernadette Backer was one of five women on Sunday who took part in Beechworth Fire Brigade activities in a recruiting day to encourage women to become volunteers, For Bernadette, learning about firefighting skills with a chance to check out being a local fire brigade volunteer had been a great opportunity. Bernadette recently undertook a tree change to Beechworth close to two weeks ago from Canberra and now lives on a bush block. “Being on a bush block, I wanted to know a little bit more about firefighting,“ she said. “I’m working but I’m community and people based and want to give back to the community as well as gain knowledge.“ Florence Desoutter moved four months ago from Milawa to Beechworth. “I like to be part of a team and when I cycle, everyone says hi and has a smile,” she said. “I thought this is an amazing community, and I want to be part of it and be there when it's necessary.” Florence said she had seen the woman try day advertised and found the event appealing. Sarah Sellara from Beechworth said she is also on a block out of town. “I'm also from rural regions in the past and understand, and want to be responsible, for fire risk on our own block," she said. “It’s been a terrific morning.” Beechworth Fire Brigade’s Hannah Hunt said the main driver of the event had been to encourage women to try something new, learn some life skills and give it a go as part of a recruitment drive. “We always need more women in the brigade, and it could be something for them,” she said. “I like to say to all women, if you think it's not for you, always give it a go because you never know, you could definitely find something that's really your niche.”