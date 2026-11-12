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Locals gain skills at CFA try out day

<p>NEW SKILLS: Locals Florence Desoutter (left), Sonja Northridge, Bernadette Backer, Sara Sellara and Samantha Gatty took part in Sunday\\u2019s CFA try out day for women on Sunday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>NEW SKILLS: Locals Florence Desoutter (left), Sonja Northridge, Bernadette Backer, Sara Sellara and Samantha Gatty took part in Sunday\\u2019s CFA try out day for women on Sunday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

NEW SKILLS: Locals Florence Desoutter (left), Sonja Northridge, Bernadette Backer, Sara Sellara and Samantha Gatty took part in Sunday’s CFA try out day for women on Sunday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Five local women took part in fire brigade activities in a volunteer recruiting day
Coral Cooksley
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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