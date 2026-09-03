Council pledges enforcement of planning rules in Silver Gardens build

Indigo Shire Council says it will take any action required in line with its statutory obligations and relevant planning controls in relation to Beechworth’s Silver Gardens subdivision between Albert Road and Tanswell Street. The development situated on the former site of the Beechworth Lawn Tennis Club was raised by a local community group following the completion of two homes. Beechworth History and Heritage Society (BHHS) president Jamie Kronborg asked questions at last week’s August council meeting reflecting widespread community concern about non-compliance in the subdivision with the council’s 2018 residential design guidelines. Mr Kronborg said the council relied on residential design guidelines approved in 2018 to ensure high-quality, architecturally sensitive development responsive to Beechworth’s character. According to Mr Kronborg, an on-site inspection had identified numerous inconsistencies with the council's design guidelines, including extensive Colorbond fencing and an entirely dark brick dwelling. He said the council's guidelines for the Silver Gardens’ infill subdivision did not permit “modern suburban dwelling styles” and required a mix of house façade materials, predominantly lightweight cladding like weatherboard, complementary garage design and semi-transparent or see-through fencing, with Colorbond fencing specifically described as “not supported”. Further dwelling construction is underway in the subdivision. Mr Kronborg said the council advised that it had identified potential issues with the guidelines’ effectiveness in March and was undertaking a process of revision and update, but no revised changes had been provided. He said the council’s failure to enforce its own development guidelines for the subdivision had broader significance for Beechworth when the council’s Draft Settlement Strategy anticipates that much of the town’s future growth will occur through infill development. The BHHS president said Silver Gardens was therefore a “highly visible test” of whether the council’s planning and enforcement processes were able to deliver the design outcomes promised to the community eight years ago. Mr Kronborg asked how completed and current development in the subdivision had been assessed against legally enforceable requirements, and what action would be taken to address non-compliance and ensure that future development delivered the important outcomes to protect Beechworth’s character for future generations. Acting CEO Greg Pinkerton, unable to address the questions in the council meeting open forum, said the council was aware of concerns regarding compliance with the Silver Gardens design guidelines. “We are working through this against the requirements of the relevant planning permit,” he told The Ovens and Murray Advertiser. “As this work is ongoing, council is not in a position to comment on individual properties or specific claims at this time. "Council will take any action required in line with its statutory obligations and the terms of the relevant planning controls.”