Thursday, 30.10.2025
Council rescinds decision to demolish home
Council
Council receives annual funding for roadside weed maintenance
Council
Rural Councils Victoria annual forum in Yarrawonga
Yarrawonga will host this year's Rural Councils Victoria annual forum
Council
Budget challenges with unpaid rates
Outstanding rates owed to Indigo Shire Council have more than doubled over the last four years
Council
$250,000 funding secured to switch on Barnawartha lighting upgrade
The Barnawartha Recreation Reserve will soon benefit from a major lighting upgrade
Council
Indigo Shire’s 7.54% rate rise approved
Council granted 4.54 per cent rate variation above cap removal of EMC
Council
Indigo Shire unites for IDAHOBIT with community event in Rutherglen
Council holds second annual IDAHOBIT gathering at Rutherglen Lions Park
Council
Contract awarded for Baarmutha Park nets
Council aims to begin construction of $600,000 nets following cricket season this year
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta