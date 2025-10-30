Social media
Council rescinds decision to demolish home

Council receives annual funding for roadside weed maintenance

Rural Councils Victoria annual forum in Yarrawonga

Budget challenges with unpaid rates

Outstanding rates owed to Indigo Shire Council have more than doubled over the last four years
$250,000 funding secured to switch on Barnawartha lighting upgrade

The Barnawartha Recreation Reserve will soon benefit from a major lighting upgrade
Indigo Shire’s 7.54% rate rise approved

Council granted 4.54 per cent rate variation above cap removal of EMC
Indigo Shire unites for IDAHOBIT with community event in Rutherglen

Council holds second annual IDAHOBIT gathering at Rutherglen Lions Park
Contract awarded for Baarmutha Park nets

Council aims to begin construction of $600,000 nets following cricket season this year
